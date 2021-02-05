Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday across the Ozarks

A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of winter weather in the Ozarks over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties. It lasts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The counties include:

  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.

Other counties could be added to the advisory in the upcoming hours.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to two inches of snow in spots, in addition to temperatures in the low 20′s. The advisory impacts many northern counties in the Ozarks region.

