Flu numbers remain low in Missouri and Ozarks region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A dip in flu cases has become a statewide trend.

Missouri’s most recent flu report shows 1,067 cases to date. In 2020, more than 27,000 Missourians had been diagnosed with influenza by this time.

The number of flu cases in Springfield and Greene County remains low. Only 46 cases have been reported so far this flu season, compared to the 1,539 cases reported last year.

”This week we had three cases of flu reported. For that same week last year, we had 669 cases,” said Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department during a news briefing Wednesday.

Wall said there are a few possible explanations for the dip in cases.

”Certainly what we hope is contributing, what we hope is a big part of it, is the fact that we are all practicing a lot of respiratory etiquette. Those precautions, we hope, are having some level of impact when it comes to flu,” Wall said.

Polk County Public Health Administrator Michelle Morris says masking, social distancing and cutting down on large crowds could be contributing to the low numbers.

”Anytime you remove those opportunities for viruses to spread, I think you’re going to see a decrease in cases,” Morris said. “I do think there’s a direct correlation to that.”

Polk County has reported 15 cases of the flu since the season began in October. Morris said that’s significantly lower than a year ago, and the trend continues when it comes to the virus in rural classrooms.

”They’re not confirmed reportable cases of flu, but just influenza-like illness is down within our school districts as well,” Morris said.

While flu isn’t as prominent in the community right now, both Wall and Morris said there is still illness out in the community.

”We do have COVID-19 circulating in the community, and we’ve had spikes at certain points, but we do still have other viruses circulating,” Morris said. “You hear about things other people have such as strep. "

Wall said the Springfield-Greene County area experienced a peak in its flu season this time last year.

If you look at the entire country, the CDC only puts one state in the moderate category for flu numbers: Oklahoma.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.