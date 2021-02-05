Greene County no longer transferring inmates to other county jails

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Overcrowding in the Greene County jail system has been an ongoing problem.

A new Greene County Jail is scheduled for completion in April, 2022 and its capacity of over 1,100 beds will be about twice the size of the current jail.

But during the meantime the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has tried to address the overcrowding problem in the past five years by adding temporary jail trailers and transferring some of their inmates to other county jails.

“At the cost to Greene County taxpayers of $45 dollars a day,” noted Greene Co. Sheriff Jim Arnott. “Some jails were charging us more because they had the space and we needed the room so they bumped the price up and we had to pay it.”

At the worst of the overcrowding, the Sheriff’s Office was farming out around 200 inmates to a dozen other jails all over the state.

“We went all the way up by St. Louis,” Arnott said. “We housed in Cole County, Jefferson City. We went all over the place. We were kinda desperate for housing. The other problem is we had to compete with Kansas City and Jackson County because they’ve been out for 20-something years.”

But in the last month the county closed down the old jail trailers that housed a little over a hundred inmates and moved into 10 new larger ones.

“We opened our new trailer park jail,” Arnott said. “It will hold almost 400 inmates so we were able to bring all those (inmates) back and put them next door. Now our operations are all right here on campus.”

The money required to house the overflow in Springfield is about half the cost of keeping them out of town and there’s also savings to the taxpayers in terms of wear-and-tear on transport vans, gas, and overtime.

Plus keeping inmates in town instead of miles-away solves another major problem.

“The inconvenience of the court not being able to have an inmate when they’re ready,” Arnott pointed out.

While Arnott hopes the days of transferring prisoners is over, there are still many variables to contend with. The average population now runs about 900 and the new facility’s 1,100 doesn’t amount to a lot of wiggle room.

“We were averaging a 45-50 inmates-per-year-increase that we were keeping,” he said. “That has slowed down. But the other problem is because of COVID the courts have slowed down and the adjudication has slowed down so now they’re sitting there longer. Hopefully the new facility will last us a while. We’ll stay ahead of the game instead of being 15-20 years behind like routinely we have.”

