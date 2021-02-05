Hollister Schools deputize its School Resource Officer this week

Hollister, Mo. (KY3) -

Many of Officer Bret Taylor’s school duties lead him away from the school.

”A lot of times he’ll be working an investigation that involves students that happened at the school, but they live outside of the city limits, out in the county,” Sheriff Brad Daniels told KY3.

This created many obstacles because he had to have at least one other officer with him.

”So I was approached about deputizing him so he could go out in the county outside of his jurisdiction,’ Daniels said.

Sheriff Daniels says it’s great for the school, but also for tax payers because now they’re not paying two officers to do the same job. Taylor can go alone.

”Whenever we have to send a deputy with Officer Taylor that pulls from our resources to answer other calls and a lot of time we don’t have one available,” Daniels said.

Officer Taylor said it’s a win for everyone involved.

”The biggest one is me eliminating having to interrupt someone else from what they’re doing,” Officer Bret Taylor said. “Law enforcement is stretched pretty thin as it is and so for me to have the jurisdiction to handle what I need to handle without having to interrupt somebody else is just huge.”

For the students, the school and the city - this partnership is about working together to benefit the entire Hollister community.

”It’s just a wonderful opportunity for us I mean we’ve always had a good working relationship with the sheriff’s office, the school district and the police department and this just kind of solidifies all three of those things being one cooperating entity,” Taylor said.

