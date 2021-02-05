Advertisement

Kickapoo alumni respond to students’ petition, advocate to keep school’s name and mascot

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kickapoo High School students formed a petition two weeks ago to change the school’s mascot.

In that petition, some students claimed the “Kickapoo chief” is a form of cultural appropriation.

Several Kickapoo graduates recently launched a new petition to keep Kickapoo the home of the Chiefs. The new petition defends the school’s name, mascot, and traditions.

“We didn’t name the school Kickapoo to dishonor or disrespect the Kickapoo Nation,” said Kickapoo alum Chris Earls. “We didn’t pick the mascot to dishonor or disrespect them. So if they want to make it a more accurate, more respectful representation of them, then I’m all for it. That’s great. But the notion that we’re not Native Americans, we can’t have that school name and mascot, is just ridiculous.”

This latest twist aims to counter a petition created by students to change the school’s name and mascot, claiming the “Kickapoo Chief” is an offensive stereotype.

“What we’re trying to do is explain how Kickapoo has violated a lot of cultural appropriation things, how we should stop wearing the headdresses, stop doing the tomahawk chop and things like that,” said Kickapoo High School Student Keely Curtis.

“I have just had it up to my eyeballs with cultural appropriation nonsense.” said Earls “To me, that concept may have started out with good intentions, but it has become ridiculous over the last couple of years. All the things people demand we get rid of because I’m not Native American, I can’t have a Native American named high school or mascot. That offends me on the basis of just common sense of being a grown-up.”

Neither of these petitions has been presented to the school, and no changes have been made. Earls suggests mascot should be modified to more accurately represent the Kickapoo tribe.

“I would suggest that we take the exact same logo used by the Kickapoo nation school that Powhatten, Kansas uses,” said Earls “Why don’t we modify the mascot so it is historically accurate?”

Thousands have already signed this latest petition to keep the Chiefs mascot, which they say honors the Kickapoo tribe that made Springfield its home.

