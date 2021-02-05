Kickapoo High School students create petition to change the school’s traditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kickapoo High School students formed a petition two weeks ago to change the school’s mascot.

Some students are claiming that the “Kickapoo chief” is a form of cultural appropriation.

“Our goal is to end the cultural appropriation at Kickapoo, so rather it’s getting rid of some of the offensive traditions. We’ve been hesitant about changing the name and the mascot because we know that it was named in honor of the tribe because we built this on this land. It’s instead not been honoring, and rather offensive as years have passed,” says Kickapoo student Keely Curtis

Principal Dr. Bill Powers says the school tries to honor that tribe in its traditions.

“It’s been a part of the history of the school, to honor and respect the traditions of the tribes that were here before us, and we continue to try to do that every day,” said Dr. Bill Powers

The students have not presented this petition to the school yet and are waiting until the time is right. Dr. Powers says he’s willing to listen.

“Our goal is when they do if they do come to us, obviously we will be willing to listen and see what their concerns are. I believe that is the first step in the process is just to listen, and we always do that with anything,” said Powers “Student voice is very important to us.”

The petition states, “any concern of cultural-appropriation has been ignored by administrators.” But Powers says in his three years as principal, no one has ever approached him about this issue.

Kickapoo senior Lilly Doss says she’s glad that they’re having this discussion.

“Its a great thing that we’re starting conversations about this issue,” said Doss “I think it’s a great thing that students are bringing awareness to it. I just think students in charge of this movement should get in direct contact with the Kickapoo tribe and/or Native Americans instead of speaking for them.”

But some say school traditions could be considered offensive.

“I think the headdress could be offensive, I think the mascot could be offensive, but I think getting feedback from the Kickapoo tribe themselves would be really valuable in helping me and other students understand how these things can be offensive and understanding what we can change to make them feel more comfortable,” said Doss.

On Thursday, Kickapoo Tribal Chairman Lester Randall endorsed the cause in a Facebook post:

As Chairman of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, it is promising to see students pushing forward to effectuate such positive... Posted by Kickapoo Tribal Chairman Lester Randall on Thursday, February 4, 2021

“Using Native American names, symbols or images for use as a mascot, logo or team name is derogatory and has serious psychological, social and cultural consequences for Native Americans, and specifically Native Youth. Native Americans are inextricably tied to the nation’s history of racism and promoting these stereotypes and stereotype led behavior is extremely harmful. There should be a commitment toward swift removal. Changing of the mascot sends the message of unity, honor and respect. Only when this is accomplished, can we then work toward building a true culture of diversity and inclusion.”

The petition titled “End cultural-appropriation at Kickapoo High School” on Change.org has received more than 700 signatures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

