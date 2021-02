FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joseph Pendarivs, 35, of Salem, Ark. was killed in a crash Thursday night.

Troopers say a pickup driven by Pendarvis ran off Route CC and overturned. The crash happened just before 7:00 p.m.

