Advertisement

Man with a repeat history of sexual misconduct arrested in West Plains, Mo.

Dylon Hollowell Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
Dylon Hollowell Courtesy: West Plains Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Dylon Hollowell, 24, of West Plains is accused of exposing himself at the Walmart in West Plains while following a woman through the store.

The police department says Hollowell has several prior convictions in Howell County. KY3 reported in 2019 that court records detailed five incidents of Hollowell publicly exposing himself in the Ozarks.

In West Plains, court records show an incident at the library, a Murphys USA gas station, inside Walmart, and inside a Rue 21 store, plus at a Springfield Walmart, and at several stores in Arkansas.

“We see the pattern, but we’re not doing anything... the consequences to their actions are not enough to keep them from, over time, worsening their behavior until it gets too bad,” one of Hollowell’s victims told us back in 2019.

The police department says the Howell County Prosecutor charged Hollowell with first degree burglary for the latest incident. His bond is set at $25,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will change to snow in the afternoon to early evening, with a coating possible on grassy...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some snow Saturday, cold next week
Police investigate man's death in Nixa, Mo.
Search warrants reveal new information in death investigation of Nixa, Mo. man
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Thousands who received unemployment benefits told to pay it back. They received overpayment...
On Your Side Investigation: 45,000 Missourians told to pay back unemployment benefits during pandemic
COVID: Vaccine supply and demand
VACCINE SIGNUP: Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation

Latest News

Man from Salem, Ark. killed in a crash west of Fair Grove, Mo.
Rain will change to snow in the afternoon to early evening, with a coating possible on grassy...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some snow Saturday, cold next week
Snow Saturday, cold next week
Timmons Hall in Springfield, Mo. host Black History Events
Timmons Hall marks Black History Month by hosting two community events