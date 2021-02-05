Man with a repeat history of sexual misconduct arrested in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Dylon Hollowell, 24, of West Plains is accused of exposing himself at the Walmart in West Plains while following a woman through the store.

The police department says Hollowell has several prior convictions in Howell County. KY3 reported in 2019 that court records detailed five incidents of Hollowell publicly exposing himself in the Ozarks.

In West Plains, court records show an incident at the library, a Murphys USA gas station, inside Walmart, and inside a Rue 21 store, plus at a Springfield Walmart, and at several stores in Arkansas.

“We see the pattern, but we’re not doing anything... the consequences to their actions are not enough to keep them from, over time, worsening their behavior until it gets too bad,” one of Hollowell’s victims told us back in 2019.

The police department says the Howell County Prosecutor charged Hollowell with first degree burglary for the latest incident. His bond is set at $25,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.