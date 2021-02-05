Masks required for drivers and passengers on Springfield city buses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC is now requiring bus riders and operators to wear masks. That includes the buses here in Springfield and all forms of public transportation.

“Whether that be at the transit center, at the shelters, technically at the bus stops and especially on the bus, the mask just absolutely has to be worn now,” said City Utilities Manager of Media & Energy Services Joel Alexander.

That order from the CDC came down over the weekend, and went into effect at midnight Tuesday morning.

“If they don’t put a mask on, we won’t be able to allow them to enter the bus,” said Alexander. “If they do not wear the mask properly on the bus, we’ll be asking them to exit the bus.”

For bus driver Lynn Dickerson, so far things have gone smoothly.

“We’ve got it on the sign that it’s required, the mask is,” said Dickerson. “So, I’ve had very good luck with people wanting to wear them.”

And for anyone who doesn’t have one, or forgets to bring one along?

“We do have masks on the bus,” began Alexander. “We have masks and hand sanitizer. We’ve had those since the very beginning of the COVID-19 situation.”

A situation that we’ve been dealing with for almost a year, this mask requirement the latest in preventing further spread.

“We’re certainly making sure that we’re doing our part to keep our passengers safe and keep our drivers safe,” said Alexander.

