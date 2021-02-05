Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pushes plan to give top state workers incentive pay

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Mike Parson is promoting a plan to pay top state employees incentives for their work.

A similar plan was dropped last year after budget writers questioned whether it was legal. Last year, legislative budget writers said the state Constitution bans bonuses for government workers.

Parson’s plan would set aside $5.1 million for incentives for the top 10% of state employees in 15 departments. The incentives would be capped at $2,500 per employee.

Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said the new program would offer incentives for future work, rather than bonuses for work that has already been done.

