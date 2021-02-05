Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pushes plan to give top state workers incentive pay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Mike Parson is promoting a plan to pay top state employees incentives for their work.

A similar plan was dropped last year after budget writers questioned whether it was legal. Last year, legislative budget writers said the state Constitution bans bonuses for government workers.

Parson’s plan would set aside $5.1 million for incentives for the top 10% of state employees in 15 departments. The incentives would be capped at $2,500 per employee.

Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said the new program would offer incentives for future work, rather than bonuses for work that has already been done.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.