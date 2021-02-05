Mother asks for answers in son’s deadly shooting at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they have no suspects in a deadly shooting Monday night in Springfield.

Chandler Sweaney, 23, Springfield died in the shooting. Another man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the shooting happened at Sweaney’’s home in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street.

Shelley Larrick is living any mother’s nightmare. She wants the person responsible for his death behind bars. Larrick says her son was a very motivated. Sweaney worked as a chef and as a real estate agent. He graduated from Kickapoo High School in 2016, where he was involved in band and the chamber choir. She says her son was funny and smart and says she knows he didn’t bring this on himself. Larrick believes there was a bad element around him that he was probably naive to, and tragically, it cost him his life.

“I can’t feel it all right now,” said Larrick. “If I do, then we’ve got stuff to do. You know, we’re celebrating his life on Sunday, and we’ve got work to do still with finding who did this to him.”

Police say they were able to talk to the second shooting victim on the scene. Investigators will interview him again when he’s out of the hospital. They ask anyone with any information about this case to call Springfield police or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

