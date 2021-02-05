Ozarks Life: MSU professor receiving national awards for short film

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Silence in a theater can be painful.

That’s how it is right now at Missouri State. But just because there’s not an audience, doesn’t mean life is boring for theatre professor Kurt Heinlein.

“We just won another award,” Heinlein said opening his work email.

Heinlein just finished stepping from stage to screen by directing a short film. He adapted a one-act play by a former student, Jessica Morgan.

“It was lovely,” Heinlein said who got permission from Morgan to make the film. “I always knew (the play) would make a great film.”

“He worked so hard on developing the script,” co-star of the film Kathryn Harter said. “Changing it, and altering it, and making it work.”

With some producers onboard, and a budget of $14,000, the blockbuster-less budgeted film had a “green-light.”

“We used students and gave them credit,” Heinlein said of his crew.

“The play is written The Space Between the Sand and the Sea” - it’s set on a beach,” Heinlein said. “We can’t afford to that. So we set it somewhere else in nature.”

And that’s where the Ozarks steps in. “The Space Between the Sand and the Sea” became “Between the Creag and the Sky.”

“In the film you see a dad, 50-years old, and a teenage daughter, and he tries to reconnect with her in a setting that was special to him and his wife,” Heinlein said. “And (the daughter) is on her technology.”

“I think Kurt made the film because he has two daughters,” Harter said, “and relationships change when kids get older; when you’re in adolescence... there are beautiful things around you.”

Just days after being submitted, “Between the Creag and the Sky” racked up seven award nominations. It quickly won Best Drama Short and Best Young Actress (Kathryn Harter) at the LA International Film Festival.

“It touches my heart to know so many people enjoy the work that Kurt made,” Harter said, “Kurt deserves all the praise.”

But as far as awards go for Heinlein, the film’s director says there’s one (at least for now) that stands out from the others.

“The teaching award I got from Missouri State, from the Board of Governors and as a teacher, that meant the world to me,” Heinlein said.

For now, the film is on the festival circuit. Eventually this year Heinlein says he’d like to have a premier in Springfield; once an audience can watch.

