Ozarks Life: MSU professor receiving national awards for short film
Kurt Heinlein adapted a one-act play into a well-received short film
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Silence in a theater can be painful.
That’s how it is right now at Missouri State. But just because there’s not an audience, doesn’t mean life is boring for theatre professor Kurt Heinlein.
“We just won another award,” Heinlein said opening his work email.
Heinlein just finished stepping from stage to screen by directing a short film. He adapted a one-act play by a former student, Jessica Morgan.
“It was lovely,” Heinlein said who got permission from Morgan to make the film. “I always knew (the play) would make a great film.”
“He worked so hard on developing the script,” co-star of the film Kathryn Harter said. “Changing it, and altering it, and making it work.”
With some producers onboard, and a budget of $14,000, the blockbuster-less budgeted film had a “green-light.”
“We used students and gave them credit,” Heinlein said of his crew.
“The play is written The Space Between the Sand and the Sea” - it’s set on a beach,” Heinlein said. “We can’t afford to that. So we set it somewhere else in nature.”
And that’s where the Ozarks steps in. “The Space Between the Sand and the Sea” became “Between the Creag and the Sky.”
“In the film you see a dad, 50-years old, and a teenage daughter, and he tries to reconnect with her in a setting that was special to him and his wife,” Heinlein said. “And (the daughter) is on her technology.”
“I think Kurt made the film because he has two daughters,” Harter said, “and relationships change when kids get older; when you’re in adolescence... there are beautiful things around you.”
Just days after being submitted, “Between the Creag and the Sky” racked up seven award nominations. It quickly won Best Drama Short and Best Young Actress (Kathryn Harter) at the LA International Film Festival.
“It touches my heart to know so many people enjoy the work that Kurt made,” Harter said, “Kurt deserves all the praise.”
But as far as awards go for Heinlein, the film’s director says there’s one (at least for now) that stands out from the others.
“The teaching award I got from Missouri State, from the Board of Governors and as a teacher, that meant the world to me,” Heinlein said.
For now, the film is on the festival circuit. Eventually this year Heinlein says he’d like to have a premier in Springfield; once an audience can watch.
Many locals helped make this short film possible. Here is a list of the cast and crew.
Screenplay and Direction by
Kurt Gerard Heinlein
Adapted from
Jessica Morgan’s “The Space Between the Sand and the Sea”
Produced by
Kirchner Films
with support from Missouri State University College of Arts and Letters
and Missouri State University Department of Theatre & Dance
Cast
Kathryn Harter
Ed Swidey
Director of Photography
Josh Pfaff
Editor
Andrew Twibell
Audio Design
Bobby Lewis
Associate Producers
Courtney Heinlein
Austin Herring
Brent Sexton
Developmental Producers
Richard and Lucie Amberg
Music by
Tyler Durham
First AD
Jackie Crawford
Script Supervisor/Art Dept.
Natalie Laturno
1st Camera Operator
Chris Olson
1st Assistant Camera
Logan Triplett
2nd Camera Operator
Andrew Trice
Boom
Cooper Kelley
Electric/Grip
Carter E. Williams
Makeup and Wardrobe
Emma Keifer
Production Managers
Amalea Cox
Dung Troung
Safety
Hitman Stunts
Coloring
Logan Triplett
PA’s
Emily Trent
Dung Troung
Special Thanks:
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Cecil the Tree Cutter
Lucie and Rich Amberg
Lisa Brescia
Edward and Robin Brown
Michele and Tim Campbell
Craig Carnelia
Leighton Heinlein
Sutton Heinlein
Levi Horrell
Maggie Marlin-Hess
Sean McEwen
Cathy McFall
Jeff Nicholson
Caleb Norman
Joe Price
Running Dog
Shawn Wahl
Robert Westenberg
Location:
Filmed at the McElroy Game Management Area
Madison County, Arkansas
Dedicated to:
Sutton & Leighton H.
