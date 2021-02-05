Advertisement

Police: Man with Florida facial tattoo calls 911 for a ride, gets arrested

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask for a ride home.(Source: Pasco County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A man with a tattoo of Florida in the middle of his forehead was arrested for allegedly misusing the 911 system.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask for a ride home.

At one point, he claimed he called the wrong number but later called back. He also admitted to drinking a bit.

Records show a deputy met up with Leatham and offered to call him a taxi, but Leatham said he didn’t have money for one.

He was then arrested for calling 911 when there wasn’t an emergency.

Leatham was also found with marijuana during a search. He was released from jail on Monday.

