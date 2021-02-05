Three wanted for break-in, stealing items at Baxter County, Ark. marina

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which three people broke into the Quarry Marina and stole several items over the past week.

Authorities say it happened around 11 p.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects entered several boats, stealing items from several of the boats.

Surveillance photos captured three young men entering the dock. They are considered persons of interest in this case.

If you have any information on the crimes or persons of interest, contact investigator Brian Williams at the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division 870-425-7000 or at bwilliams@baxtercountysheriff.com.

