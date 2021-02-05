Timmons Hall marks Black History Month by hosting two community events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For Black History Month, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Timmons Hall is looking to engage the community through local, regional, and world history.

Starting Friday, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Timmons Hall will be kicking off Black History Month by uniting the community through free events that you will be able to access virtually.

FRIDAY, Feb 5-- “Rethinking Black History”

Kicking off the Black History Events is a workshop called “Rethinking Black History Month.” It’s the first Black History event are inside of Timmons Hall since it opened to the public in 2019. Coordinator Christine Peoples says she’s excited to see it come together and is thrilled to have Dr. LaGarett King speak at the workshop.

Dr. King is a history professor and founding director of Carter Center for K-12 Black History Education at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Peoples say his background helps with the workshop’s mission, to help schools, churches, and libraries ban together to learn how to do black history in different creative ways so kids are excited to learn and not marginalized.

“It’s important because we’re doing it as a city and we’re doing our best in each area and we’re trying to bring it up,” said Peoples.

The Rethinking Black History Month presentation workshop is Friday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Due to COVID, in-person attendance is extremely limited. Springfield Greene-County Park Board will stream the event for free through Facebook Live. It’ll stream on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page @CityofSGF and available at AfricanAmericanHeritageTrailSGF.org.

Saturday, Feb 6-- “The Assignment”

Timmons Hall will host the play “The Assignment,” which tells the story of a college student named Tracie who is struggling to complete a project for an African American Studies class. The play will feature Emmy-award-winner Dr. Carmaletta Williams in the role of author, anthropologist, and folklorist Zora Neal Hurston.

Peoples say it’s an honor to have Dr. Willimas be apart of the Springfield Black History Month action. She says the play’s most significant takeaway is that it allows room for that open dialogue on today’s happenings.

“Our kids are going through a lot, and not only our kids but adults, because everything is kind of upside down in the world, and so we really want to shine a light that our community is coming together to do something fantastic.”

She says we must take things back to how they use to be where you talk with the community and where those conversations started--which she says were in the church. Having Timmons Hall host, the performance is symbolic and transformative, moving forward for change as a community.

Saturday’s play will be available to stream, however, due to the complexity of it, it will take a few days to edit before it’s ready online.

About Timmons Hall

Historic Timmons Hall, located at 1000 N. Hampton, is a former church that was relocated to Silver Springs Park in 2015. The building now serves as an event facility, offering historical, cultural, and educational opportunities, owned and operated by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

Timmons Temple Church of God in Christ was built in 1932 at the corner of Webster Street and Texas Avenue, overlooking Silver Springs Park. The small church served Springfield’s African American community for more than 80 years before the congregation outgrew the building and relocated in 2014. Timmons Temple was sold and slated for demolition. The nonprofit group Save Timmons Temple (now Friends of Timmons Temple) formed to preserve the church, noting its historic significance as well as its unique stone exterior, including sunburst patterns also found in the retaining walls in Silver Springs Park. In early 2015, in coordination with the Park Board, Timmons Temple was relocated by about 600 feet into Silver Springs Park. Through four years of private donation and in-kind labor, Friends of Timmons Temple carefully restored the building, officially reopening in 2019.

