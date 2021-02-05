Advertisement

West Plains man killed in Texas County crash

Man killed in Texas County crash
Man killed in Texas County crash(MGN)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from West Plains, Mo. died in a crash in neighboring Texas County Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a truck driven by Randy Brooks, 47, hit another pickup along Highway 63, five miles south of Houston, Mo. The crash happened around 1 pm.

State troopers say Brooks was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the other truck was wearing a seat belt, and was treated at Texas County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

