Arraignment hearing scheduled in March for man charged in Springfield stabbing deaths

Brandon King.
Brandon King.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Brandon C. King, a man charged in the stabbing deaths of two in Springfield on New Year’s Eve, has an arraignment hearing set for March 5.

Attorneys met Friday for a preliminary hearing in the case.

A few weeks ago, King, 29, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the deaths of Stephanie Plumb, 32, and Dylan Moore, 13.

According to court records, King faces two counts of first degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Plumb and Moore were stabbed to death by King at a home in the 2000 block of West Scott Street on Dec. 31, 2020. Two girls, ages 7 and 14, were also suffered severe injuries.

According to a probable cause statement, King was facing a new criminal charge in Christian County and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van and leave Missouri. Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

