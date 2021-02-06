Advertisement

CDC warns of multi-state E. coli outbreak from unknown food source, Arkansas reports six cases

(WTAP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli that includes Arkansas.

Federal public health and regulatory officials are working to identify the food source of a newly identified outbreak of E. coli O157. The CDC reports 16 illnesses so far, six which have been reported out of Arkansas.

The outbreak has led to nine people being hospitalized, while one death from the illness has been reported from Washington state. Three people also developed kidney failure from the outbreak, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe E. coli symptoms. For more information on the illness, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain transitions over to snow Saturday with some accumulations possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow Saturday: Bitter Cold Next Week
Thousands who received unemployment benefits told to pay it back. They received overpayment...
On Your Side Investigation: 45,000 Missourians told to pay back unemployment benefits during pandemic
Police investigate man's death in Nixa, Mo.
Search warrants reveal new information in death investigation of Nixa, Mo. man
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Ten recruits graduate from Springfield Police Academy
Ten officers graduate from Springfield Police Academy
Greene County courtroom
Missouri lawmakers consider lifetime protection orders for crime victims
Cold weather shelter
Springfield cold weather shelters open doors, one offers shelter for couples and dogs
Mass vaccination event held at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Missouri National Guard helps 2,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccines Friday at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds