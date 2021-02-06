CDC warns of multi-state E. coli outbreak from unknown food source, Arkansas reports six cases

(KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli that includes Arkansas.

Federal public health and regulatory officials are working to identify the food source of a newly identified outbreak of E. coli O157. The CDC reports 16 illnesses so far, six which have been reported out of Arkansas.

The outbreak has led to nine people being hospitalized, while one death from the illness has been reported from Washington state. Three people also developed kidney failure from the outbreak, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe E. coli symptoms. For more information on the illness, CLICK HERE.

