Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects...
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Monday, June 20, 2016. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the crash occurred about 9 p.m. on Interstate 435. A vehicle had run out of gas and called for help on the entrance ramp to the highway, and another vehicle parked nearby to assist them. Reid’s pickup truck struck the left front of the first car before hitting the rear of the second car.

Two children in the second car, ages 5 and 4, were taken to the hospital. Their status was not immediately available.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight. Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to the hospital.

The team confirmed late Friday that Britt Reid was involved in an accident, and a person familiar with the decision said he would not coach in the Super Bowl Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made the decision public.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid,” the Chiefs said in a statement following their final practice in Kansas City. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Reid began his coaching career as an intern for his father with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. He spent the next two years as a graduate assistant at Temple, his alma mater, before joining his father’s original Chiefs coaching staff in 2013.

After two seasons as a defensive quality control coach, Britt Reid was promoted to assistant defensive line coach. He then spent three seasons as the defensive line coach before shifting to outside linebackers for the past two seasons.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ab
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow Saturday: Bitter Cold Next Week
Thousands who received unemployment benefits told to pay it back. They received overpayment...
On Your Side Investigation: 45,000 Missourians told to pay back unemployment benefits during pandemic
Police investigate man's death in Nixa, Mo.
Search warrants reveal new information in death investigation of Nixa, Mo. man
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Rain transitions over to snow Saturday with some accumulations possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow Saturday: Bitter Cold Next Week
This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas...
Gravette, Ark. man photographed in Pelosi’s office during Capitol breach pleads not guilty
Chastity Peck from Clever, Mo. turned medical misfortune into a declaration of pride for her...
Clever, Mo. woman adorns prosthetic leg with show of support for KC Chiefs
Many Kickapoo graduates have joined together, launching a petition defending the school’s name,...
Kickapoo alumni respond to students’ petition, advocate to keep school’s name and mascot