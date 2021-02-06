Drury University makes changes to its annual free tax preparation service amid the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Drury University students will continue to provide its free tax preparation through an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site, beginning Saturday, Feb. 6. The annual tax preparation service is open to the public and is designed to benefit low-income taxpayers.

Associate Professor of Accounting Dr. Tiffany Cossey says low-income taxpayers rely on this service, so continuing with it was vital; because it can save them hundreds of dollars. Dr. Cossey says the university sees firsthand the direct impact and benefits it has for both taxpayers, and students.

“I get to see the impact on our students! They become confident professionals, and they really gain a lot of confidence and experience when they do this. It lets them know that what they’ve learned can be applied and that they can go out in the world and do this.”

Service will be offered again in the Breech School of Business Administration, located on the northeast corner of Drury Lane and Central Street. However, there will be changes to the process this year due to COVID-19 precautions, including:

Drury will offer a drop-off service. Taxpayers will be able to drop off taxes on a walk-in basis, then schedule an appointment to pick up finished tax returns.

In order to limit contact, only the taxpayer and spouse should be present to drop-off forms. Children and other parties are asked not to accompany the taxpayer unless such accompaniment is necessary to assist them.

Taxpayers are asked to please wear masks when entering the building and to bring a cellphone for ease of contact.

Enter the Breech building through the doors at the north end of the building. Once inside, taxpayers will place their name and cellphone numbers on a list and be asked to return to their cars to wait until called.

In order to avoid close-contact and the spread of COVID-19, taxpayers will not be allowed to congregate in the building prior to the opening of the drop-off clinic or while waiting to be served.

Drop-off will be available at the following times:

Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8 : 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 8 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Please note the clinic operates only inside of posted hours.

All returns will be filed electronically unless the IRS requires a manual return. All taxpayers must be available to sign the appropriate forms in the case of joint returns. Tax returns will not be transmitted until after the taxpayer collects the completed return and signs the required permission forms.

As in prior years, taxpayers are required to bring the following:

Photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and dependents

Any tax documentation which they have received, including all W-2 forms, 1099 forms, and statements issued by brokerage firms.

A copy of their 2019 state and federal tax returns to help speed up the filing process.

Due to limitations set by the federal government, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs are unable to help taxpayers who have declared bankruptcy or incurred insolvency during the tax year, have rental property, have a self-owned business with inventory, depreciable property, or which had an overall loss for the year, and certain situations in which a taxpayer has received a forgiveness of debt.

