FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow, rainfall for Saturday

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day for Saturday because of accumulating snow. A couple of inches is possible throughout the day, mainly for the northern half of the Ozarks.

KY3′s Futurecast hour-by-hour radar maps when to expect the heaviest snow in the Ozarks.

