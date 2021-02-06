FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow, rainfall for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day for Saturday because of accumulating snow. A couple of inches is possible throughout the day, mainly for the northern half of the Ozarks.

KY3′s Futurecast hour-by-hour radar maps when to expect the heaviest snow in the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.