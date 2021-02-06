FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow today with slick roads possible: Bitter Cold Next Week

ots to talk about today. All that cold air we’ve been mentioning all week, well it’s coming.

TODAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Rain transitioning to snow by the afternoon will make for some hazardous driving conditions. Add gusty winds onto this and reduced visibility is also possible.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as snow moves in (KYTV)

Here’s the breakdown. First we’ll be impacted by rain due to surface low pressure moving to our south. Then this afternoon as cold air sinks into the Ozarks it will transition that rain to snow. Areas to watch will be along HWY-60 and north for the higher accumulations. A very limiting factor to accumulation amounts and road impacts will be temperatures above freezing most of the day. However, as temperatures drop to freezing late this afternoon and evening, some flash freezing on roads is possible.

Snow forecast today (KYTV)

Around 2pm is when we’ll start to see the rain to snow transition. Along HWY-60 a trace to an inch is possible. North of HWY-54 is where the higher accumulations are expected. These areas won’t see any rain today so the potential for snow accumulation is better. An inch to three inches cannot be ruled out for some.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for counties along HWY-60 and north until 9pm tonight.

Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded south (KYTV)

Highs today only in the upper 30s with dropping afternoon temperatures. Overnight lows will sit between 15-20 degrees. Tomorrow also looks cold with temperatures in the mid-30s.

High temps will occur early (KYTV)

Monday looks to be the pick day of the week and our only show at having temps in the 40s. Then we get an arctic blast of cold air.

Highs in the 20s by mid-week are not unlikely. Overnight lows in the teens or single digits is possible. Keep in mind any wind chill will make temps feel like the single digits or sub zero at times.

Take extra caution not only today but also this upcoming week. Several other opportunities for snow look to be around mid-week but it’s very difficult to pinpoint this or give more specific details.