FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Superbowl Sunday is trending COLD

The forecast this week is way too cold!

Thanks to the colder airmass which moved in yesterday, temperatures today will see a range with areas up north towards mid-Missouri in the upper 20s. Slightly increasing to the lower and mid 30s as you track south. High temperature in Springfield is 33 degrees. There is a shortwave mid-level trough moving in so some flurries today cannot be ruled out. By the way, temperatures in Tampa today will be in the low 70s!

Superbowl forecast (KYTV)

Overnight lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-20s. As this trough continues to pass through there is some indication it will kick up a little wintry precipitation for your Monday morning commute. Watch for slick roadways as the precipitation falls.

Flurries possible, minor impacts (KYTV)

We’ll struggle to warm tomorrow with again some 20s found north. In Springfield because of the potential, be it low, for wintry precip tomorrow high temperatures will trend cooler, sitting in the upper 30s. Near 40 can be found in parts of Arkansas.

e Wednesday through Thursday timeline we could see some more mixed precipitation and light snow. These two days will need to be watched closely. Right now, impacts look minor.

Prepare for some brutally cold temperatures over the upcoming 7 days. Highs will struggle to get out of the lower 20s most days. If you look at the wind chills, they will trend towards the single digits and sub-zero.

The coldest air is still to come (KYTV)

Overnight lows this week especially will be cold. Take extra precaution. Try to limit time outdoors because in these conditions you can catch frostbite quickly. With the wind chill factored in towards the end of the week, sub-zero wind chills is possible. Watching for wintrier precip either next weekend or early the following week, in time for Valentine’s Day.