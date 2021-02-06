Advertisement

Gravette, Ark. man photographed in Pelosi’s office during Capitol breach pleads not guilty

This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas...
This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and is being held in the county jail after he was charged by federal prosecutors with three counts for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Barnett was in a viral photo where he could be seen inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man who was photographed sitting with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges stemming from the breach.

Richard Barnett was arraigned in federal court on seven counts from the Jan. 6 riot, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct. The next hearing for his case was set for March 4.

Barnett, 60, was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Five people died because of the protest and violence, including a Capitol police officer. Photos showed Barnett sitting at a desk in Pelosi’s office and he was later seen on video bragging about taking an envelope.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

