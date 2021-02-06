Head-to-head history: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (KY3) - We’re only one day away from Super Bowl LV, a highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs have a chance to secure their Super Bowl titles in back-to-back years and their third overall, while the Buccaneers will compete for their first championship since 2003.

Sunday marks the 14th time in NFL history that two teams who met in the regular season are competing for the Super Bowl. The coincidence comes for the first time in nearly two decades.

In the previous 13 times this has happened, the team that won the regular season tilt has only won the Super Bowl six times. What this means for the Chiefs, who defeated the Buccaneers by a score of 27-24 in Week 13, remains to be determined.

The head-to-head history of both teams suggests Super Bowl LV could be a grind to the end. Tampa Bay leads the all-time series between the two opponents by just one game, 7-6. Head-to-head, both teams have a stretch in which they have won and lost at least four straight games.

Here’s a closer look into the all-time series, including a stat or storyline from each game:

Nov. 29, 2020

Chiefs 27, Bucs 24

Tyreek Hill leads a first-half surge for Kansas City, hauling three touchdowns for 269 yards.

Nov. 20, 2016

Bucs 19, Chiefs 17

Roberto Aguayo’s four field goals and a late touchdown gives Tampa Bay a fifth straight win the series.

Oct. 14, 2012

Bucs 38, Chiefs 10

Josh Freeman throws three touchdown passes for the largest margin of victory from either team.

Nov. 2, 2008

Bucs 30, Chiefs 27 (OT)

Chiefs quarterback Tyler Thigpen delivers a career highlight with a touchdown reception on a trick play, but Kansas City falls in overtime.

Nov. 7, 2004

Bucs 34, Chiefs 31

Priest Holmes and Tony Gonzalez combine for 162 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, but Tampa Bay wins on a late touchdown run.

Nov. 14, 1999

Bucs 17, Chiefs 10

Trent Dilfer’s two touchdowns help Tampa Bay snap a four-game losing streak to Kansas City.

Sept. 5, 1993

Chiefs 27, Bucs 3

Joe Montana tosses three touchdowns, sparking Kansas City to a 27-0 run in the final three quarters behind stout defense.

Oct. 26, 1986

Chiefs 27, Bucs 20

In a game with four lead changes, Jeff Smith gets the last go-ahead score with a 32-yard rushing touchdown.

Oct. 28, 1984

Chiefs 24, Bucs 20

Kansas City’s defense steps up for three interceptions to back a two-touchdown day from Ken Lacy.

Sept. 13, 1981

Chiefs 19, Bucs 10

Nick Lowery goes 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, which also stood as the game’s last four scoring plays.

Dec. 16, 1979

Bucs 3, Chiefs 0

In the lowest-scoring game between both teams, Neil O’Donoghue’s lone field goal stood for a Tampa Bay victory.

Oct. 8, 1978

Bucs 30, Chiefs 13

A 20-point fourth quarter, the most in one quarter by either team head-to-head, gives Tampa Bay its first win in the series.

Oct. 31, 1976

Chiefs 28, Bucs 19

Kansas City opens with the game’s first 20 points, spoiling Tampa Bay’s 19-point fourth quarter in the Buccaneers’ inaugural season.

Super Bowl LV brings both teams to Tampa Bay, though the game is considered to be on neutral ground. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

