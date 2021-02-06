Advertisement

Human trafficking sting in northwest Missouri leads to several rescues, arrests

police lights
police lights(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KY3) -

Three people are now under arrest, with another arrest pending, after a successful stop to a human trafficking operation in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sixteen different agencies worked together late Friday night, including St. Joseph Police and the Missouri Attorney General’s anti-trafficking task force.

The Attorney General’s office says the operation took place between two truck stops, Bucky’s and Love’s Travel Stop.

They were able to rescue 6 victims- five women and one man, plus two children- a two-year-old and an infant.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says,“This operation was successful because of cooperation between my Office, the St. Joseph Police Department, the state highway patrol, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and 13 other agencies and departments. This unprecedented success should send clear a message to traffickers: you are not welcome in Missouri, and you can’t hide any longer.”

The victims were offered food, lodging, medical services and counseling.

