Lawrence County woman shares experience as Missouri requests funding for mental health services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a lifelong battle for Kandace Logan. She’s dealt with depression since she was a young girl.

”It’s runs in my family. My grandpa died by suicide,” said Logan.

Logan said it was a subject she didn’t know how to talk about.

“I lived in shame for so long because I was afraid of what people would think,” said Logan.

In the last ten years, she’s been able to open up, educate herself and even volunteer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

”It took a lot for me to recognize actually how mental health was affecting me all of my life, affecting my actions and reactions,” said Logan.

Logan is relieved knowing that talking about mental health is becoming less of a stigma.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson wants more funding to increase counselors and resources.

“We are seeking an investment of over $20 million for 50 new community mental health and substance use disorder advocates and six new crisis stabilization centers across the state,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Burrell Behavioral Health’s Chief Operating Officer Adam Andreassen is happy to see this too.

“The governor is listening to a lot of well informed people, and I think his budget reflects that related to mental health,” said Andreassen.

Logan said having more crisis stabilization centers in the community would be helpful opposed to going to the emergency room for treatment.

“Huge step in the right direction,” said Logan. “In my own experience I was terrified to go to the ER. I had to take that route to get the care I needed.”

Burrell Behavioral Health recently opened a crisis center, which is like an emergency room for mental health.

“I’m just so excited to live in a time where mental health is finally getting it’s due as an important part of daily living,” said Logan.

