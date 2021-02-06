Man shot in downtown Springfield, Mo. suffers life threatening injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A shooting in downtown Springfield very early Saturday morning has sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were called out for shots being fired near Walnut and Patton in the parking lot next to the Flame restaurant downtown.

Shortly after midnight, police say they found a man who had been shot twice in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital and went in for surgery.

Police say there were no witnesses, and they have no suspects at this time.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.