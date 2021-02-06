Missouri lawmakers consider lifetime protection orders for crime victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers are considering the safety of crime victims across the state. Survivors of stalking, sexual assault and domestic violence can file for protection orders, but those must be renewed. A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives is aimed to protect survivors from repeat trauma.

“We are mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially exhausted even before we enter the phase of fighting to take our life back,” said Lisa Saylor.

Lisa Saylor left her abusive marriage almost ten years ago.

“Then it just became a way of life to know I would be in a courtroom setting,” she said.

Since leaving him, Saylor said she has been forced to face her abuser in court 68 times. She has had to fight for an order to keep him away from her.

“No, it’s not bullet proof but that protection order is one more step in walking away and finding stability for that victim,” she said.

Getting the order was hard enough. Saylor said she was in court every 30 days for the first year. Now, that order has to be renewed every year, even though her abuser has violated it at least eight times.

“Let’s end that. Let’s not let him know the date and time of where I’m going to be. Let’s not re-traumatize me as a victim and make me face him,” Saylor said.

Saylor said there are more barriers for victims. For instance, she said, they would likely need to miss work every time they have a court hearing, even as they might be trying to establish their own finances.

Brandi Bartel, with The Victim Center, said transportation and childcare could also be a concern.

Bartel said the legal system is daunting for survivors, who are asked to plead a case for their own safety. According to state law, full protection orders can be valid for at least 180 days, up to one year. Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) filed the bill.

“It’s very real in that it always hangs over the victim’s head that this is something they’re going to have to think about for the rest of their lives,” Bartel saidsaid.

There’s a glimmer of hope that might soon change. Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow lifetime protection orders in certain cases.

For Saylor, she said she has more than just her own life to consider. Both she and her daughter have protection orders against her abuser, meaning they both have to be in court once a year.

“So that’s two times, every 12 months that I’m going to be visiting a court for the next 25 years. That’s 50 times. Let me ease the docket,” she said.

Saylor said taking stress off survivors would lighten the load for the court system. She said just the consideration of this change makes her feel valued, seen and heard.

“To know that victims matter to our lawmakers, that’s why we put them there,” Saylor said.

The bill has been read in the Missouri House of Representatives but does not have a hearing scheduled yet.

