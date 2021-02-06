Missouri National Guard helps 2,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccines Friday at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of cars filtered in and out of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds all day Friday in Springfield’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination event.

A total of 2,000 Pfizer vaccines were given at the event with the help of the Missouri National Guard and several health care systems from all across the Ozarks.

The event started at 8:30 in the morning and lasted until 4:30 in the afternoon with an almost continuous flow of cars the entire day.

“The shot didn’t hurt in the least, and I’m terribly excited,” Wayne Finger laughed moments after he received his COVID-19 shot. “And I’ve been excited since I heard I was going to get it. I jumped up and down.”

For many people who made their way out to the event, it was a sight never seen before.

“Well it’s kind of historic I guess,” Ronald Pronchick said. “I’ve never been at anything quite like this.”

Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard said 500 vaccines were reserved for first responders. The rest went to those 65 and older as well as people with certain health conditions.

Everyone had to have an appointment, after requesting the vaccine from their health care provider. People were not able to simply show up and expect a vaccine.

Goddard said nearly 1,200 people had already been vaccinated by 1:30 in the afternoon. For many of those people, the shot felt more like a weight being lifted off of their shoulders.

“Emotionally it was a relief to get it. As far as getting the actual shot, it was relatively painless,” Ed Ogle said after receiving his vaccine Friday. “You know, our age and just the way the pandemic has been going, we just feel relief to get on the list and get the shot.”

For those 65 and older, like Ed Ogle and is wife Sharon, the vaccine seemed to ease stress that has been felt for several months.

”Because now I’m not going to be so anxious about being out and around people,” Sharon Ogle said. “Looking forward to having a life again.”

The Ogles and others said they still plan to continue precautionary measures like social distancing and masking.

Many drove away with smiles, feeling confident the event was just another way to keep everyone moving one step forward.

”It’s about time to put this behind,” Ronald Pronchick said. “To get safe is the prime goal here.”

While most people shared a sense of excitement after receiving a vaccine at the event, some said they felt a mixed bag of emotions.

”Feels good to finally be vaccinated, but to be honest with you it kind of feels guilty knowing that there are still people out there that are more high risk than me,” said emergency management worker Chris Schaefer.

While some younger first responders like Schaefer said they felt a bit of guilt, they also admitted getting the shot was not just about themselves.

“The main motivation is to help do my part to prevent the spread of a deadly disease,” he said. “I feel like it’s a civic duty for everyone to accept the responsibility to help stop this disease.”

In fact, many said the same thing.

”It’s kind of like the ‘I voted’ thing,” Sharon Ogle said. “We’re glad we did our part.”

Many said they wanted to look out for the community as a whole and other loved ones.

“I am taking care of somebody who has MS, is disabled and is even more compromised than I am,” Pronchick said. “So I need to get it done so we can get through this.”

In three weeks the same exact event will be right back in Springfield. All of the people who received vaccinations at the fairgrounds on Friday will return for their second dose. The health department said those who have not yet been vaccinated should stay tuned for future events.

Health Director Clay Goddard said the vast majority of vaccines will also continue to come through local health providers like Mercy and Cox.

