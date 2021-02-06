REPORT: Wife of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley files criminal complaint over protest outside couple’s home

(KY3) - Erin Hawley, the wife of Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, has filed a criminal complaint against an organizer of a protest outside of the couple’s Virginia home last month, ABC News reports.

According to ABC News, the individual has been charged with a misdemeanor count of illegally demonstrating, but not charged with making threats or vandalism, as the criminal complaint alleged.

Hawley’s office told ABC News the complaint was filed in a court in Fairfax County, Virginia. Per Virginia state law, any citizen can file a criminal complaint and seek a summons, though a local magistrate must find enough “probable cause” to issue one.

Hawley was the first U.S. senator to announce his intent to challenge election results certified by the Electoral College. He objected to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on the night of Jan. 6, a challenge that went on following a riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress worked to certify votes.

Though the objections did not change the outcomes for either state, they delayed certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Sen. Hawley recently discussed the capitol riot and other topics in a one-on-one interview with KY3 News.

