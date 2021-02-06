Advertisement

REPORT: Wife of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley files criminal complaint over protest outside couple’s home

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - Erin Hawley, the wife of Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, has filed a criminal complaint against an organizer of a protest outside of the couple’s Virginia home last month, ABC News reports.

According to ABC News, the individual has been charged with a misdemeanor count of illegally demonstrating, but not charged with making threats or vandalism, as the criminal complaint alleged.

Hawley’s office told ABC News the complaint was filed in a court in Fairfax County, Virginia. Per Virginia state law, any citizen can file a criminal complaint and seek a summons, though a local magistrate must find enough “probable cause” to issue one.

Hawley was the first U.S. senator to announce his intent to challenge election results certified by the Electoral College. He objected to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on the night of Jan. 6, a challenge that went on following a riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress worked to certify votes.

Though the objections did not change the outcomes for either state, they delayed certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Sen. Hawley recently discussed the capitol riot and other topics in a one-on-one interview with KY3 News.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and slick roads tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow and slick roads tonight
Thousands who received unemployment benefits told to pay it back. They received overpayment...
On Your Side Investigation: 45,000 Missourians told to pay back unemployment benefits during pandemic
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday extended south, includes Springfield area
Chandler Sweeney
Mother asks for answers in son’s deadly shooting at Springfield home
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Task force recommends sign for Thomas Jefferson statue on MU campus
Snow and slick roads tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow and slick roads tonight
Police investigate a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Springfield.
Police investigate shooting death Saturday morning in downtown Springfield