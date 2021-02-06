Advertisement

REPORTS: No positive COVID-19 tests from Chiefs players ahead of Super Bowl, team departs Saturday for Tampa Bay

Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Everyone from the Kansas City Chiefs tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest rounds of tests returned Saturday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

As of Saturday morning, no Chiefs players will be sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore has cleared protocols and is eligible to play.

The Chiefs are departing Saturday afternoon for Tampa Bay. Super Bowl LV kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

