REPORTS: No positive COVID-19 tests from Chiefs players ahead of Super Bowl, team departs Saturday for Tampa Bay
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Everyone from the Kansas City Chiefs tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest rounds of tests returned Saturday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
As of Saturday morning, no Chiefs players will be sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore has cleared protocols and is eligible to play.
The Chiefs are departing Saturday afternoon for Tampa Bay. Super Bowl LV kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
