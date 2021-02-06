REPORTS: No positive COVID-19 tests from Chiefs players ahead of Super Bowl, team departs Saturday for Tampa Bay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Everyone from the Kansas City Chiefs tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest rounds of tests returned Saturday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

As of Saturday morning, no Chiefs players will be sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore has cleared protocols and is eligible to play.

The Chiefs are departing Saturday afternoon for Tampa Bay. Super Bowl LV kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Everyone on the Chiefs has tested negative for COVID — including C Daniel Kilgore, who is now eligible to return — per a source. No COVID concerns for K.C. entering the Super Bowl. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) February 6, 2021

