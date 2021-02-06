Springfield man shows passion for the Chiefs through artwork

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sports fandom is often expressed through clothing or collectibles. For some, it’s expressed through the stroke of a brush.

“Sometime in 2010, I just really fell in love with it and never looked back,” said Springfield’s Corey Jones.

Jones, calls himself The Artist Chief, painting portraits of Chiefs players and fans.

“[Painting] is just my passion. It calms you down. It’s so much fun,” he said.

Corey has painted star quarterbacks of the present and the past, part of a long list of completed projects.

“[Of] Chiefs players, it’s roughly 75, maybe closer to 80,” Jones said.

He’s poured hundreds of hours and thousands of brush strokes into dozens of pieces.

“I would estimate 10 to 20 hours per normal size canvas,” he said.

When a canvas is complete, Corey uses social media to reach his subjects, asking for nothing more than a photo in return.

“I just thought it was a quick and easy way to promote myself [and] my art,” Jones said.

But sometimes the paintings carry more meaning than just a little recognition.

“The details, the way he paid attention to it, it was nice,” said former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware. “I was pretty shocked.”

Corey painted a portrait of Ware doing his touchdown celebration.

As soon as Ware saw the piece, he knew he had to have it, because he had ideas of using it for a larger cause.

“I happened to be Facebook friend’s with [Spencer’s] agent Tim,” Jones said. “And [Tim] said, ‘Hey Corey, would you like to donate to Spencer Ware’s Sickle Cell Foundation for this auction that their having, and I said of course I’d love to, that is great.”

The money went toward Ware’s foundation, which he created to raise awareness for those who suffer from sickle cell disease, like his mom.

Ware himself also has the sickle cell trait, but does not suffer from sickle cell disease.

“I know I’m not the only one suffering from sickle cell disease within the family or within themselves,” Ware said. “So I just wanted everyone out there in the world to know that they’re not alone.”

It’s how Ware uses his platform for a passionate cause -- and an instance in which Corey’s paint brush added color to more than just a canvas.

Corey’s donation to Spencer Ware’s foundation was one of several times that he’s donated his works of art for charity.

Corey also predicts the Chiefs will win Sunday 38-24.

