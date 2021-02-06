Task force recommends sign for Thomas Jefferson statue on MU campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A task force is recommending that an explanatory sign be placed near a controversial statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Missouri campus.

The sign would explain Jefferson’s accomplishments, but also note that he owned slaves and supported policies that led to the removal of indigenous people from their lands.

Missouri System President Mun Choi appointed the task force after Black organizations and students pushed to have the statue removed in the midst of racial injustice protests last summer.

University officials refused to have the sign removed. The task force’s recommendations have been sent to the Board of Curators for consideration

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.