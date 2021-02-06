Ten officers graduate from Springfield Police Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local police departments have been struggling to fill open jobs, but Springfield Police will soon get some relief.

Ten rookies graduated from the academy Friday night. The new recruits studied and practiced more than 1,000 hours to be able to cross that stage. Every one of them was beaming with pride, saying this is not just a career move, it’s a calling.

“When people are wondering who will help in seemingly helpless situations, we will be there saying, ‘Here we are, send us,’” said new Springfield Police Officer Isaiah Houseknecht.

The new officers took an oath to protect and serve the community Friday.

”Not a single one of these guys that are going to be new police officers are out there for the glory or anything like that. We are definitely here to serve the community, do what’s right for the community and the citizens of this great city,” said new Springfield Police Officer Bradley Essary.

Essary walked the stage with pride. For him, the academy was a long time coming.

”I planned on coming actually to the Springfield Police Department at one time probably 16 years ago, but I decided at that time it would have been more beneficial for me to go back on active duty in the marine corp,” Essary said.

After 22 years serving in the military, Essary chose to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

”My father was in law enforcement, he actually worked out in Ash Grove and was the chief of police of Ash Grove before he retired from there,” Essary said.

The 73rd academy class has received 1,060 hours of academy training.

“Almost double the requirement from the state law, making them one of the highest-trained law enforcement officers in the state,” said Lt. Chad McIntyre.

Police Chief Paul Williams recently told city council the department has more vacancies than it can fill. These 10 officers will be a big help.

”We are struggling because this city will not lower its standards on the officers that they hire. We are going to hire the most qualified, highly-qualified individuals to do this job to make sure we are doing it correctly,” Essary said.

With still many positions left to fill, Essary encourages others to take the same step forward that he and nine fellow officers did Friday.

”If you’re thinking about doing this and you feel that tug on your heart, take that step,” Essary said. “You never know until you try, it is not easy, it is difficult, but in the end, it is so worth it.”

The officers will have to go through another 13 weeks of on-the-job training before working alone in the field.

