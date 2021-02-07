Advertisement

CoxHealth building ‘super clinic’ in south Springfield near Battlefield and US 65

CoxHealth is planning a new “super clinic” at the intersection of Highway 65 and Battlefield Road.(CoxHealth)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Work will soon start on CoxHealth’s latest effort to combine care and convenience: A new “super clinic” at the intersection of Highway 65 and Battlefield Road.

The 30,000-square-foot facility, built from the ground up, will feature urgent care, primary care, physical therapy, as well as on-site radiology and lab services.

“We are very excited about this new project, which will offer care even closer to home for people in and around southeast Springfield,” says Max Buetow, vice president of Cox Medical Group. “We believe that this facility will give even more options for care that are convenient for our patients, and allow us to serve them when and how they need us.”

It is expected that ground will be broken on the project in the coming days, and it is targeted to open by the end of 2021.

It is the most recent facility in CoxHealth’s new “super clinic” model of care. Other similar facilities have opened in Nixa, Ozark and Monett in recent weeks, and construction of one in Republic is currently underway. It represents the third CoxHealth urgent care in Springfield.

