FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks region through Monday.

The advisory stretches through noon Monday. The counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and freezing drizzle through Monday morning. Models predict ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the area through noon Monday. Freezing drizzle will be possible through Monday morning which could cause slick roadways. Use caution if traveling. pic.twitter.com/5r8UD1RfjZ — KY3 Weather (@KY3StormTeam) February 7, 2021

