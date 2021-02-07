Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks

Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks region through Monday.

The advisory stretches through noon Monday. The counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and freezing drizzle through Monday morning. Models predict ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible.

