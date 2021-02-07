KY3 Checklist: Super Bowl Shopping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of the pandemic, things may look different this year with your Chiefsmas celebrations. Despite the pandemic, grocery stores are still predicting a shopping rush before kickoff.

Even without large parties, Superbowl Sunday means lots of snacking, which is why stores like Hy-Vee are staffing up to ensure everyone can get those last-minute snacks and swag.

Store Director Brad Auge said on “Chiefsmas Eve,” their store saw an influx in shoppers. He explained that the Super Bowl rush caused an increase in traffic in the parking lot. Auge said they had to have employees park in a parking lot across the street to free up additional parking space for shoppers.

Auge said popular items customers are getting for their Super Bowl LV celebrations are similar to last year-- chips, dips, chicken, wings, sandwiches, and Chiefs gear. However, he said cookie cake sales and masks are also soaring this year.

The best advice for that last-minute shopping is to go as soon as possible because the rush is at its peak right before kick-off. Auge said head to the popular items in the front of the stores first because that’s what may sell out quickly. He said then, head back and get your drinks and meats. This will help your shopping experience flow and hopefully save you time.

Super Bowl snack and party checklist:

Snacks: chips, dips, chicken, wings, sandwiches, cookies, etc.

Plates, bowls, cups, cutlery, and napkins

PPE: Hand sanitizer and Masks (if you’re in a group and unable to social distance)

Super bowl decorations

Extra ice

Beer and bottle openers

Soda and other non-alcoholic drinks of choice

Your Chiefs team spirit!

