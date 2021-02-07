Advertisement

Missouri Capitol dome shines red in support of Kansas City Chiefs

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Capitol dome has been lit red as the Kansas City Chiefs seek a second straight Super Bowl championship Sunday.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red from Friday to Monday morning in support of the Chiefs.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,” said Gov. Parson in an announcement Thursday. “The Chiefs have played an important role not just in Kansas City and Missouri but throughout the history of football. Our sports teams unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief during times of struggle, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent the great state of Missouri at the Super Bowl once again.”

The dome will light up red at sunset each day until Monday Feb. 8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

