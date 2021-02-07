Missouri National Guard helps 1,200 people receive COVID-19 vaccines Saturday in Douglas County.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - This is the second week of mass COVID-19 vaccination events across Missouri.

On Saturday, nearly 1,200 people got the vaccine at the Missouri Ozarks Community Health Wellness Center in Ava from Douglas County’s mass vaccination event.

Kathy Dake was among the hundreds of people getting their coronavirus vaccine Saturday morning.

“I’m diabetic, and I have a stint, so I needed to find a location to get a shot,” Dake says.

Pre-registration was available for 1,000 spaces, but event organizers say they left some slots open for last-minute callers. Dake traveled an hour from Republic to Ava to get her vaccine. She says it was well worth the drive.

“I’ll still mask, but it’ll allow us to maybe see relatives and friends that we haven’t been able to before,” Dake says. “Plus, go some place other than just to the grocery store, which we pretty much stayed inside all this time.”

Saturday’s clinic was part of the partnership between the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services and the Douglas County Health Department.

J.D. Morrison, an Ava resident, says he’s glad he was able to get on the list for the event.

“We’ve been trying to get somewhere to get it done, but this worked out great,” Morrison says.

Morrison says, since he’s in the high-risk category, he’s been waiting for the day he could finally get his vaccine.

“I’ve got COPD,” Morrison says. “I’ve had heart surgery. I got diabetes. I needed it.”

Both Dake and Morrison say everyone should get the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them from the virus.

“You don’t want to get COVID-19,” Dake says. “You just do not want to roll the dice on that. It’s too critical.”

“I’d like to live another hundred years,” Morrison says.

The people who got the Pfizer vaccine today will come back in three weeks for their second dose.

Locations for week three of the mass vaccination events will be announced once they are confirmed by the state.

