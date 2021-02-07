Advertisement

Twitter map: Most of nation rooting for Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

According to this map, most of the United States will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs...
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KWCH) - Most of the country will be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. That’s according to new Twitter data.

A map created by Betonline.ag used geotagged tweets to show 33 states rooting for the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The other 17 states are backing the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The data comes from more than 200,000 tweets that were tracked using fan hashtags like #ChiefsKingdom, #RunItBack, #GoBucs, and #RaiseTheFlags.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is set for 5:30 p.m.

