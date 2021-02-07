Two arrested after stealing from cars in Missouri State parking garage; Springfield police car struck while suspects tried to escape

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are behind bars after trying to steal from cars in a parking garage for Missouri State University.

Investigators say the suspects struck a Springfield police car while trying to escape from the parking garage, but they were later arrested just outside of the lot.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department responded to the Bear Park North garage on East Walnut Street around 4 p.m. after receiving reports that suspects were “tampering” with cars.

When police approached the suspects, they got into a vehicle and struck a Springfield police car. The fleeing vehicle was stopped after hitting a curb, leading to two arrests.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and the patrol car suffered minor damage, according to investigators from the Springfield Police Department.

While arresting the suspects, officers recovered several items used in the thefts. Police say at least one saw was recovered and the suspects were possibly trying to steal catalytic converters.

The suspects have not been identified, but are being sent to the Greene County Jail. We will update as more information becomes available.

