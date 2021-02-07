Two highway patrol troopers injured after pursuit of stolen OHP car near Missouri-Oklahoma state line; suspect in custody

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two highway patrols troopers are hurt after a suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase Saturday evening that ended near the Oklahoma-Missouri state line.

Two troopers, one from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and one from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, suffered injuries in the pursuit, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The pursuit started around 5:30 p.m. when authorities were trying to stop a black Dodge Charger with a paper tag near Afton, Oklahoma. The driver struck stop sticks that had been set up near Miami, Oklahoma. The suspect got out of that car, briefly escaped from the scene, then stole a car from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol while troopers tried to track him down.

The suspect continued east on I-44 in the stolen trooper car. MSHP assisted with the pursuit as he approached the Oklahoma-Missouri state line. When the suspect crossed over into Missouri, he struck a Missouri Highway Patrol car. That car then collided with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol car upon impact, which injured another trooper trying to apprehend the suspect.

Two troopers, one from Missouri and one from Oklahoma, are currently being treated for unknown injuries at a hospital after the collision.

Eventually, the suspect struck stop sticks set up by Missouri Highway Patrol near Joplin. The suspect has been taken into custody, but has not been identified at this time, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.