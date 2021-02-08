Advertisement

2 semis crash, shutting down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

Courtesy Emily Hill/Lebanon, Mo.
Courtesy Emily Hill/Lebanon, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews reopened eastbound lanes of I-44 after two semis crashed on icy roads Monday morning in Lebanon.

KY3 viewer Emily Hill shared the picture above.

The crash happened Monday morning at the State Highway MM exit (mile marker 46). The two semis blocked traffic going eastbound for a short time.

A glaze of ice fell on the area Monday morning, making travel more difficult.

