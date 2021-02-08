Advertisement

Arkansas reports 30 more coronavirus deaths; new cases drop

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 30 more coronavirus deaths Monday, while the state’s new cases and hospitalizations continued to drop.

The Department of Health said the state’s total deaths since the pandemic began in March now total 5,106. The state’s virus cases rose by 637 to 307,373, and its hospitalizations dropped by four to 777.

The rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has decreased by 206.3 over the past two weeks, a decrease of 11.2%, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state’s new cases were nearly half as many as a week ago when it reported 1,226 more virus cases.

“This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office. “Our united efforts as a state will help to get past this, but it takes everyone working together.”

The state said 399,561 of the 610,550 coronavirus vaccine doses Arkansas has received have been given so far.

