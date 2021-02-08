Advertisement

Arkansas reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials have reported 672 new cases of COVID-19 and another 15 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

There were 660 new, confirmed cases of the virus and 12 probable cases recorded Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Officials said 11 new deaths were confirmed to be linked to COVID-19 and four more were probably caused by the disease.

The new counts brings the state’s total tallies to 306,736 cases and 5,076 fatalities.

Arkansas reported 16,324 active cases of the virus Sunday. The actual number is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.

The number of Arkansas residents hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 781 Sunday, an increase of 31 from Saturday.

Over the past week, more than 11% of COVID-19 tests in Arkansas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Springfield.
Police investigate shooting death in downtown Springfield, victim identified
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
Freezing drizzle increases by Monday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of freezing drizzle will cause icy roads
Human trafficking sting in northwest Missouri leads to several rescues, three arrests
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley
REPORT: Wife of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley files criminal complaint over protest outside couple’s home

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) talks with back judge Dino Paganelli (105) during the...
Chiefs lose composure and see red amid a sea of yellow
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL...
Tom Brady wins 5th Super Bowl MVP award, seventh title with vintage performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV; Kansas City Chiefs fall short of back-to-back titles
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back...
LIVE BLOG: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV