Branson tenants upset after owner forces them to leave on short notice

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Floyd Thornburg says he received a phone call from his landlord on Thursday.

”Hello Floyd, sorry to say this but you’re gonna have to be out by Sunday,”Thornburg said.

Thornburg tells KY3 he was in shock.

”I can’t believe this is happening,” Thornburg said.

Beachview Rentals in Branson has been his home for 15 years. Thornburg just wishes his landlord would have given him more notice to pack up and move.

”He has a truck, he has a trailer if he wanted me out in three days time you’d think that out of the goodness of his heart or you know the inconvenience or whatever he’d offer to help,” Thornburg said.

His apartment has gone though many upgrades during his 15 years, and his landlord told him the most recent inspections were cleared by the city.

”Which made me think, If I cleared why does he have to kick me out,” Thornburg said.

In a letter obtained by resident Derek Mickey, the city of Branson found Beachview Rentals to be operating without a city business license.

“I said I got a letter on my door and he seemed to not know anything about it,” Mickey said.

Landlord Todd Leonard tells KY3 the apartments did not meet city guidelines, but he would not comment on the permit issues or the late notice for residents.

”You know i mean I’m 63, I’m disabled, I’m hurting just standing here right now, but I’ll have to go,” Thornburg said. “I would’ve liked to have just had more than three days out of the respect.“

”I feel lucky cause I have a storage unit and I’m moving my stuff there and I might be spending a couple nights there before I can find another place,” Mickey said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.