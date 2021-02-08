Advertisement

Carroll County Sheriff’s arrest 3 in 2018 death investigation

Deputies arrested Jason Helms, of Holiday Island, Ark., Josh Anderson of Berryville, Ark. and Charles Hanna of Berryville.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department arrested three accused in a a death investigation near Eureka Springs from 2018.

Deputies arrested Jason Helms, of Holiday Island, Ark., Josh Anderson of Berryville, Ark. and Charles Hanna of Berryville.

Deputies responded to a home Thursday off of County Road 116 near Eureka Springs. Inside the residence, police found the body of Alvard, 37. The Arkansas State Crime Lab conducted the autopsy.

