Carroll County Sheriff’s arrest 3 in 2018 death investigation

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department arrested three accused in a a death investigation near Eureka Springs from 2018.

Deputies arrested Jason Helms, of Holiday Island, Ark., Josh Anderson of Berryville, Ark. and Charles Hanna of Berryville.

Deputies responded to a home Thursday off of County Road 116 near Eureka Springs. Inside the residence, police found the body of Alvard, 37. The Arkansas State Crime Lab conducted the autopsy.

