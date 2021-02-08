Cedar County, Mo. asks for justice in shooting death of her son in 2018

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is pushing for justice for her son killed nearly three years ago in Stockton.

Lottie Young is raising awareness about her son Joseph Roberts’ case. She displays his picture on a poster on her truck, painted in red, white and blue and flying an American flag.

Ramie Halbrook faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Roberts on March 10, 2018.

Investigators say Roberts was in the process of moving out of the rental home on West Craig Street in Stockton. He and a friend pulled into the driveway and saw Halbrook, his landlord, in a shed on the property. Roberts asked Halbrook what he was doing. The friend said he didn’t hear Halbrook respond to Roberts, just a gunshot. Roberts died at the scene. Investigators say Halbrook told a deputy he shot Roberts.

Halbrook spent less than a week in jail before he was released on a $100,000 bond.

“It’s not right,” said Young. “As far as I’m concerned, our law system is worthless. I mean, how can you do this?”

A judge ordered Halbrook receive a mental evaluation and counseling. He also surrendered his weapons . He must stay away from Cedar County, except for his court dates. A judge scheduled Halbrook’s trial for March 3.

