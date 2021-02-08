Advertisement

Christian County lawmaker indicted on fraud kicked out of GOP caucus

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House Republicans on Monday kicked a state lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges out of their caucus.

The closed-door vote means Derges no longer is a member of the leading House caucus. Fellow Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo took away all her committee assignments last week, so her power as a legislator is now limited to introducing and voting on bills.

A federal grand jury indicted Derges on fraud charges last week for falsely promoting a treatment she was selling at medical clinics as containing stem cells that could treat various diseases, including COVID-19.

The 20-count indictment also accused the 63-year-old Nixa Republican of illegally providing prescription drugs to clients and making false statements to federal agents investigating the case.

Derges was released on her own recognizance after making an initial court appearance during which she pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Vescovo last week asked Derges to resign, but in an email to the speaker she said her “innocence will prevail” and that she won’t step down.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
Freezing drizzle causing big impacts.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slick roads possible due to freezing drizzle
Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Lawsuit: Woman died in Missouri hospital after drinking hand sanitizer

Latest News

Springfield City Council to modify crossing guard agreement with Springfield Public Schools
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Arkansas reports 30 more coronavirus deaths; new cases drop
Family pushes for justice for man's death in Cedar County in 2018
Icy roads lead to crashes in the Ozarks Monday